Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] Is Currently -5.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] loss -5.77% or -3.48 points to close at $56.78 with a heavy trading volume of 12520676 shares. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Coinbase to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum.

Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that Alesia Haas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 10:20 am ET / 7:20 am PT.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Coinbase’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com.

It opened the trading session at $60.57, the shares rose to $61.47 and dropped to $56.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COIN points out that the company has recorded 16.28% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -79.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.08M shares, COIN reached to a volume of 12520676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $70.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 4.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.16.

Trading performance analysis for COIN stock

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.98. With this latest performance, COIN shares dropped by -6.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.13 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.22, while it was recorded at 59.35 for the last single week of trading, and 60.67 for the last 200 days.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -61.02 and a Gross Margin at +80.28. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.18.

Return on Total Capital for COIN is now -20.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.47. Additionally, COIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] managed to generate an average of -$582,029 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]