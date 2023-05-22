Citigroup Inc. [C] Revenue clocked in at $90.65 billion, up 1.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] price plunged by -1.47 percent to reach at -$0.68. The company report on May 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Citi CEO Jane Fraser to Present at Bernstein’s 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.

Jane Fraser, Chief Executive Officer of Citi, will present at Bernstein’s 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Friday, June 2. The presentation is expected to begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. (Eastern). A live webcast will be available at http://www.citigroup.com/citi/investor. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

A sum of 15416215 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 19.04M shares. Citigroup Inc. shares reached a high of $46.73 and dropped to a low of $45.62 until finishing in the latest session at $45.71.

The one-year C stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.48. The average equity rating for C stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $57.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 549.45.

C Stock Performance Analysis:

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.57. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -7.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.41 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.47, while it was recorded at 46.10 for the last single week of trading, and 47.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citigroup Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.00. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.73.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 260.56. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc. [C] managed to generate an average of $62,346 per employee.

C Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -6.22%.

Citigroup Inc. [C] Insider Position Details