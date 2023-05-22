Catalent Inc. [CTLT] Stock trading around $37.17 per share: What’s Next?

Catalent Inc. [NYSE: CTLT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.65% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.12%. The company report on May 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Catalent to Hold Business Update Call Related to Delay of Third Quarter 2023 Results and Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing.

Catalent, Inc. (“Catalent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTLT), the leader in enabling the development and supply of better treatments for patients worldwide, today announced that, in light of the circumstances described in the Company’s Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 filed on May 11, 2023 (the “Form 12b-25”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”); the Company’s ongoing focus on finalizing its financial statements and other disclosures in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023 (the “Form 10-Q”); and completing its quarterly closing processes and procedures, it requires additional time to complete its preparation and review of its financial statements and other disclosures in the Form 10-Q, and to complete its quarterly closing processes and procedures. The conference call scheduled for Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:15 a.m. ET will provide a business update, rather than the normal review of the Company’s third quarter 2023 financial results.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A supplemental slide presentation will also be available in the “Investors” section of Catalent’s website prior to the start of the webcast. The webcast replay, along with the supplemental slides, will be available for 90 days in the “Investors” section of Catalent’s website at www.catalent.com.

Over the last 12 months, CTLT stock dropped by -62.00%. The one-year Catalent Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.76. The average equity rating for CTLT stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.79 billion, with 181.00 million shares outstanding and 179.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, CTLT stock reached a trading volume of 15859038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Catalent Inc. [CTLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTLT shares is $52.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalent Inc. is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02.

CTLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.12. With this latest performance, CTLT shares dropped by -16.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.90 for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.14, while it was recorded at 33.30 for the last single week of trading, and 63.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Catalent Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalent Inc. [CTLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.49 and a Gross Margin at +33.97. Catalent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.42.

Return on Total Capital for CTLT is now 9.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catalent Inc. [CTLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.70. Additionally, CTLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catalent Inc. [CTLT] managed to generate an average of $26,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Catalent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

CTLT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Catalent Inc. go to 4.38%.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] Insider Position Details