Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] moved down -3.01: Why It’s Important

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] closed the trading session at $10.94 on 05/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.8101, while the highest price level was $11.22. The company report on May 21, 2023 at 7:06 PM that Princess Cruises Salutes Tuskegee Airman with Special 100th Birthday Celebration.

With a patriotic salute and special celebration, Princess Cruises today welcomed one of the few surviving Tuskegee Airmen onboard Discovery Princess in Seattle as he arrived for his celebratory cruise to Alaska, marking an early commemoration for his 100th birthday. Lieutenant Colonel James H. Harvey III, retired United States Army Air Corps and Air Force officer (USAF), shattered racial barriers in the military as a part of a group of African American pilots who served their country with legendary distinction during World War II.

To honor Harvey, the McChord Field Honor Guard welcomed him and his family aboard Discovery Princess with a USAF traditional display of presenting colors. Topping out the festivities, the Discovery Princess crew presented Lt Col Harvey with a birthday cake while hundreds of the ship’s company joined in wishing him a happy birthday.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.73 percent and weekly performance of 11.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 36.57M shares, CCL reached to a volume of 28822700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $11.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23.

CCL stock trade performance evaluation

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.29. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 17.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.21 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.65, while it was recorded at 10.79 for the last single week of trading, and 9.64 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.19 and a Gross Margin at -11.70. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -8.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 507.87. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 469.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

