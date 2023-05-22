Bioventus Inc. [BVS] Is Currently 33.56 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bioventus Inc. [NASDAQ: BVS] closed the trading session at $1.95 on 05/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.47, while the highest price level was $2.4799. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Bioventus Reports First Quarter Financial Results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.29 percent and weekly performance of 58.54 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 97.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, BVS reached to a volume of 16397243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bioventus Inc. [BVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BVS shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BVS stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bioventus Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

BVS stock trade performance evaluation

Bioventus Inc. [BVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.54. With this latest performance, BVS shares gained by 97.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.94 for Bioventus Inc. [BVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1964, while it was recorded at 1.4300 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7698 for the last 200 days.

Bioventus Inc. [BVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bioventus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Bioventus Inc. [BVS]: Insider Ownership positions