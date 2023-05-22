Bank of America Corporation [BAC] is -15.13% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] traded at a low on 05/19/23, posting a -1.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $28.11. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Bank of America Announces Redemption of Floating Rate Senior Notes Due May 2024.

Bank of America Corporation announced today that it will redeem on May 28, 2023 all $1,250,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its Floating Rate Senior Notes, due May 2024 (CUSIP No. 06051GJX8) (the “Notes”), at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of May 28, 2023. Since May 28, 2023 is not a business day, the redemption price together with accrued and unpaid interest will be paid on the next succeeding business day, May 30, 2023. Interest on the Notes will cease to accrue on the redemption date.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Payment of the redemption price for the Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company. The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. is the trustee and paying agent for the Notes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 50062476 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bank of America Corporation stands at 2.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.44%.

The market cap for BAC stock reached $226.88 billion, with 8.07 billion shares outstanding and 7.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 63.34M shares, BAC reached a trading volume of 50062476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bank of America Corporation [BAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $36.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 129.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.01.

How has BAC stock performed recently?

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.77. With this latest performance, BAC shares dropped by -5.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.17 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.43, while it was recorded at 28.03 for the last single week of trading, and 32.89 for the last 200 days.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.84. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.82.

Return on Total Capital for BAC is now 4.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.28. Additionally, BAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] managed to generate an average of $126,857 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 3.36%.

Insider trade positions for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]