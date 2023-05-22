Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] moved down -2.47: Why It’s Important

Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] closed the trading session at $3.55 on 05/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.41, while the highest price level was $3.75. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Ardelyx Announces FDA Acceptance and Six-Month Review for Resubmission of its New Drug Application of XPHOZAH® (tenapanor).

User Fee Goal Date: October 17, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.56 percent and weekly performance of -17.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 190.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.41M shares, ARDX reached to a volume of 9806401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDX shares is $7.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

ARDX stock trade performance evaluation

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.25. With this latest performance, ARDX shares dropped by -25.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 190.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 411.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.88 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.37, while it was recorded at 4.01 for the last single week of trading, and 2.56 for the last 200 days.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -122.24 and a Gross Margin at +83.29. Ardelyx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -128.85.

Return on Total Capital for ARDX is now -46.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.52. Additionally, ARDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] managed to generate an average of -$505,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc. go to 30.00%.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: Insider Ownership positions