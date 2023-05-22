Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gain 30.37% so far this year. What now?

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] traded at a low on 05/19/23, posting a -2.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $126.95. The company report on May 19, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Applied Materials to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Mr. Dickerson will participate at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on Thursday, June 1 beginning at 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10257187 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Applied Materials Inc. stands at 3.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.42%.

The market cap for AMAT stock reached $109.80 billion, with 845.00 million shares outstanding and 834.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.30M shares, AMAT reached a trading volume of 10257187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $134.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 3.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 29.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has AMAT stock performed recently?

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.35. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 10.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.47 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.11, while it was recorded at 124.92 for the last single week of trading, and 105.22 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.30. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.40.

Return on Total Capital for AMAT is now 42.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.80. Additionally, AMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] managed to generate an average of $197,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 13.27%.

Insider trade positions for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]