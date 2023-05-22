Apple Inc. [AAPL] Revenue clocked in at $385.10 billion, up 34.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] price surged by 0.06 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM that Apple launches Apple Store online in Vietnam.

Apple® today announced the expansion of the Apple Store® online into Vietnam. Customers throughout the country can now shop direct with Apple and receive exceptional service, delivered by our talented team members who are ready to share their expertise in Vietnamese.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

“Customers are always at the center of everything we do, and we’re thrilled to bring the Apple Store online to Vietnam,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “With today’s expansion, we’re proud to offer customers an incredible new way to discover and shop for our amazing products and services, connect with our knowledgable team members, and experience the best of Apple.”.

A sum of 55809476 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 58.24M shares. Apple Inc. shares reached a high of $176.39 and dropped to a low of $174.94 until finishing in the latest session at $175.16.

The one-year AAPL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.08. The average equity rating for AAPL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $178.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 33.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

AAPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Apple Inc. [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 5.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.06 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 164.52, while it was recorded at 173.41 for the last single week of trading, and 152.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apple Inc. Fundamentals:

Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

AAPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 8.02%.

Apple Inc. [AAPL] Insider Position Details