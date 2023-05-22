American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] is 16.51% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] loss -1.53% or -0.23 points to close at $14.82 with a heavy trading volume of 17879692 shares. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 3:35 PM that Saluting Our Military Heroes.

In April, American Airlines partnered with the USO and other organizations to take 19 military service members and their families on a trip to Walt Disney World as part of the Salute to the Troops event. These families – all impacted by cancer – had the chance to escape their worries back home and make unforgettable memories together.

American chartered an Airbus A319 aircraft from Washington, D.C. (DCA) to Orlando, Florida (MCO), and planned a special inflight experience and hero’s welcome for the participants. The airline participates in events like Salute to the Troops year-round that have benefited hundreds of wounded and ill military service members and their families.

It opened the trading session at $15.07, the shares rose to $15.09 and dropped to $14.625, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AAL points out that the company has recorded 5.18% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -27.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 24.04M shares, AAL reached to a volume of 17879692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $16.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19.

Trading performance analysis for AAL stock

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.71. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 11.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.73 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.94, while it was recorded at 14.65 for the last single week of trading, and 14.29 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.68 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.26.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now 4.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.37. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] managed to generate an average of $979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

