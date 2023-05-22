Ambev S.A. [ABEV] Stock trading around $2.88 per share: What’s Next?

Ambev S.A. [NYSE: ABEV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.69% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.03%.

Over the last 12 months, ABEV stock rose by 2.86%. The one-year Ambev S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.22. The average equity rating for ABEV stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $46.16 billion, with 15.74 billion shares outstanding and 4.41 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.41M shares, ABEV stock reached a trading volume of 12237766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ambev S.A. [ABEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABEV shares is $3.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambev S.A. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

ABEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Ambev S.A. [ABEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, ABEV shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.97 for Ambev S.A. [ABEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.81, while it was recorded at 2.92 for the last single week of trading, and 2.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ambev S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambev S.A. [ABEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.39 and a Gross Margin at +46.13. Ambev S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.14.

Return on Total Capital for ABEV is now 18.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ambev S.A. [ABEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.60. Additionally, ABEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ambev S.A. [ABEV] managed to generate an average of $278,037 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Ambev S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ABEV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambev S.A. go to 7.10%.

