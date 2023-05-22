Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Stock trading around $105.82 per share: What’s Next?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.95% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.09%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM that AMD to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

A real-time video webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on AMD’s Investor Relations website ir.amd.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for up to one year after the conference.

Over the last 12 months, AMD stock rose by 9.91%. The one-year Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.37. The average equity rating for AMD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $173.81 billion, with 1.61 billion shares outstanding and 1.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 63.97M shares, AMD stock reached a trading volume of 67880216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $102.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 4.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 69.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

AMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.09. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 17.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.94 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.34, while it was recorded at 103.28 for the last single week of trading, and 79.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

AMD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 7.61%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Insider Position Details