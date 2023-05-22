Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] fell -70.47% so far this year. What now?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ: ADMP] traded at a low on 05/19/23, posting a -26.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.05. The company report on May 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Reverse Stock Split.

The reverse stock split is primarily intended to increase the market price per share of the Company’s common stock to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for maintaining its listing on Nasdaq. To regain compliance with this requirement, the closing bid price of the common stock must be at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days by June 26, 2023. The reverse stock split is also a closing condition pursuant to the Company’s previously announced merger transaction with DMK Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12903988 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stands at 26.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.11%.

The market cap for ADMP stock reached $11.30 million, with 149.99 million shares outstanding and 140.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, ADMP reached a trading volume of 12903988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.71. With this latest performance, ADMP shares dropped by -47.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.09 for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0960, while it was recorded at 0.0647 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1907 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -526.88 and a Gross Margin at -60.93. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -550.86.

Return on Total Capital for ADMP is now -190.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -204.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -207.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -106.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] managed to generate an average of -$2,381,764 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

