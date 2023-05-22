180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] is -63.13% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

180 Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ: ATNF] price surged by 20.19 percent to reach at $0.21. The company report on April 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM that 180 Life Sciences Corp. Announces Closing of $3 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement.

The gross proceeds from the offering are approximately $3 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for research and development expenses and general corporate purposes, including the preparation of a marketing authorization application and legal expenses.

A sum of 14519841 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 869.36K shares. 180 Life Sciences Corp. shares reached a high of $1.47 and dropped to a low of $1.14 until finishing in the latest session at $1.25.

The one-year ATNF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 98.44. The average equity rating for ATNF stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATNF shares is $80.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATNF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 180 Life Sciences Corp. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

ATNF Stock Performance Analysis:

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.87. With this latest performance, ATNF shares gained by 0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.88 for 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4578, while it was recorded at 1.0537 for the last single week of trading, and 7.2659 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 180 Life Sciences Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -152.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.89.

180 Life Sciences Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] Insider Position Details