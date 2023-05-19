Wolfe Research slashes price target on Eversource Energy [ES] – find out why.

Eversource Energy [NYSE: ES] traded at a low on 05/18/23, posting a -0.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $73.62. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Eversource Energy Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) today reported first quarter 2023 earnings of $1.41 per share, compared with first quarter 2022 earnings of $1.28 per share. Results for the first quarter of 2022 included transaction- and transition-related charges of $0.02 per share. Results for the first quarter of 2023 reflect the impact of rate design changes for Eversource’s Massachusetts electric business that were effective with the implementation of new rates on January 1, 2023, and are having the effect of shifting certain peak demand revenues from the summer period to winter periods.

Also today, the Eversource Energy Board of Trustees approved a common dividend of $0.675 per share, payable June 30, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2210296 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Eversource Energy stands at 1.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.75%.

The market cap for ES stock reached $25.41 billion, with 349.22 million shares outstanding and 347.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, ES reached a trading volume of 2210296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eversource Energy [ES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ES shares is $88.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ES stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Eversource Energy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $86 to $92. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Eversource Energy stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on ES stock. On July 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ES shares from 92 to 97.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eversource Energy is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

How has ES stock performed recently?

Eversource Energy [ES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.45. With this latest performance, ES shares dropped by -6.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.09 for Eversource Energy [ES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.12, while it was recorded at 75.23 for the last single week of trading, and 81.19 for the last 200 days.

Eversource Energy [ES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eversource Energy [ES] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.89 and a Gross Margin at +25.30. Eversource Energy’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.43.

Return on Total Capital for ES is now 5.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eversource Energy [ES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.00. Additionally, ES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eversource Energy [ES] managed to generate an average of $145,946 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Eversource Energy’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Eversource Energy [ES]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eversource Energy go to 6.70%.

Insider trade positions for Eversource Energy [ES]