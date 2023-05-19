why Welltower Inc. [WELL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $82.53

Welltower Inc. [NYSE: WELL] slipped around -0.63 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $76.88 at the close of the session, down -0.81%. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM that WELL Health Reports Record Revenue for Q1-2023 and Increases Annual Revenue Guidance.

WELL achieved record quarterly revenues of $169.4 million in Q1-2023, an increase of 34% as compared to Q1-2022 driven by accelerating organic growth of 21%.

WELL achieved Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $26.7 million in Q1-2023, an increase of 14% as compared to Q1-2022.

Welltower Inc. stock is now 17.28% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WELL Stock saw the intraday high of $77.82 and lowest of $76.475 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 90.69, which means current price is +17.95% above from all time high which was touched on 05/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, WELL reached a trading volume of 1943050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Welltower Inc. [WELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WELL shares is $82.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Welltower Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Welltower Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $81, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on WELL stock. On January 09, 2023, analysts increased their price target for WELL shares from 72 to 82.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Welltower Inc. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for WELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for WELL in the course of the last twelve months was 146.69.

How has WELL stock performed recently?

Welltower Inc. [WELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.87. With this latest performance, WELL shares gained by 0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.55 for Welltower Inc. [WELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.81, while it was recorded at 78.27 for the last single week of trading, and 71.19 for the last 200 days.

Welltower Inc. [WELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Welltower Inc. [WELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.76 and a Gross Margin at +16.94. Welltower Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.41.

Return on Total Capital for WELL is now 2.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Welltower Inc. [WELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.73. Additionally, WELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Welltower Inc. [WELL] managed to generate an average of $274,735 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Earnings analysis for Welltower Inc. [WELL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Welltower Inc. go to 62.90%.

Insider trade positions for Welltower Inc. [WELL]