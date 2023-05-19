why Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.29

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.14% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.39%. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Hosts 8th Annual Emerging Growth Conference, Connecting Investors with Small-cap Disruptors and Innovators.

One-Day Virtual Event Features 1-on-1 Meetings with Management Teams of Companies Across Technology, Industrial Growth, Sustainability and Consumer Sectors.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (“Oppenheimer”) – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced the launch of its 8th Annual Emerging Growth Conference, held virtually on May 11. The event connects management teams of many small-cap emerging growth companies with investors for 1-on-1 meetings.

Over the last 12 months, VTNR stock dropped by -52.72%. The one-year Vertex Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.9. The average equity rating for VTNR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $537.93 million, with 75.69 million shares outstanding and 61.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, VTNR stock reached a trading volume of 1978569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $12.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on VTNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

VTNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.39. With this latest performance, VTNR shares dropped by -12.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.69 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.09, while it was recorded at 6.82 for the last single week of trading, and 7.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vertex Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.89 and a Gross Margin at +9.47. Vertex Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.61.

Return on Total Capital for VTNR is now 38.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.45. Additionally, VTNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] managed to generate an average of -$34,276 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 140.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 5.48.Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

VTNR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] Insider Position Details