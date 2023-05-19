why Valvoline Inc. [VVV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.60

Valvoline Inc. [NYSE: VVV] surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $38.665 during the day while it closed the day at $38.62. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Valvoline Announces Commencement of Tender Offer to Repurchase up to $1.0 Billion in Value of Its Common Stock.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance delivering quick and convenient service, today announced that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer to repurchase up to $1.0 billion in value of shares of its common stock at a price not greater than $40.00 per share nor less than $35.00 per share, to the seller in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and Letter of Transmittal that are being distributed to stockholders (the “Offer”). If the Offer is fully subscribed, the number of shares to be purchased in the Offer represents approximately 15.08% to 17.23% of Valvoline’s issued and outstanding shares as of May 5, 2023, depending on the purchase price payable for those shares pursuant to the Offer. At the maximum purchase price of $40.00 per share, the Offer would represent a premium of approximately 4% to the NYSE closing price of the shares on May 10, 2023 of $38.45 per share.

On November 10, 2022, the Board of Directors of Valvoline approved a share repurchase authorization of $1.6 billion (the “2022 Share Repurchase Authorization”). As of May 5, 2023, the remaining capacity under the 2022 Share Repurchase Authorization was approximately $1.37 billion. The repurchase of up to $1.0 billion of shares in the Offer is being made pursuant to the 2022 Share Repurchase Authorization. The Company intends to pay for the purchase of shares in the Offer with cash on hand from the net proceeds received from the sale of its Global Products business.

Valvoline Inc. stock has also gained 0.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VVV stock has inclined by 9.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.18% and gained 18.28% year-on date.

The market cap for VVV stock reached $6.63 billion, with 171.70 million shares outstanding and 171.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, VVV reached a trading volume of 1828483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Valvoline Inc. [VVV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVV shares is $41.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Valvoline Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Valvoline Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $36, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on VVV stock. On March 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VVV shares from 39 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valvoline Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.60.

VVV stock trade performance evaluation

Valvoline Inc. [VVV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, VVV shares gained by 12.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.60 for Valvoline Inc. [VVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.83, while it was recorded at 38.43 for the last single week of trading, and 32.15 for the last 200 days.

Valvoline Inc. [VVV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valvoline Inc. [VVV] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.74 and a Gross Margin at +38.54. Valvoline Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.85.

Return on Total Capital for VVV is now 9.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valvoline Inc. [VVV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 699.28. Additionally, VVV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 634.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valvoline Inc. [VVV] managed to generate an average of $12,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Valvoline Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Valvoline Inc. [VVV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valvoline Inc. go to 10.00%.

Valvoline Inc. [VVV]: Insider Ownership positions