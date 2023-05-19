why OPAL Fuels Inc. [OPAL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.33

OPAL Fuels Inc. [NASDAQ: OPAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.31% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.98%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 6:13 PM that OPAL Fuels Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

OPAL Fuels Inc. (“OPAL Fuels” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPAL), a leading vertically integrated producer and distributor of renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity, today announced financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

“First quarter results reflect the continued progress we’ve been making on our strategic priorities,” said Co-CEO Adam Comora. “Performance at our RNG facilities met our expectations and is in-line with our full-year 2023 outlook. Having recently signed additional gas rights agreements, and with development projects moving forward, our Advanced Development Pipeline (“ADP”) continues to grow and mature. We are encouraged by this progress as we continue to win new business, setting the stage for strong growth in 2024 and beyond.

Over the last 12 months, OPAL stock dropped by -40.49%. The one-year OPAL Fuels Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.31. The average equity rating for OPAL stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.02 billion, with 26.08 million shares outstanding and 19.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 100.37K shares, OPAL stock reached a trading volume of 2150474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on OPAL Fuels Inc. [OPAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPAL shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for OPAL Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for OPAL Fuels Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Johnson Rice analysts kept a Buy rating on OPAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OPAL Fuels Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.35.

OPAL Stock Performance Analysis:

OPAL Fuels Inc. [OPAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.98. With this latest performance, OPAL shares dropped by -22.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.50 for OPAL Fuels Inc. [OPAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.26, while it was recorded at 6.47 for the last single week of trading, and 8.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OPAL Fuels Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OPAL Fuels Inc. [OPAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.70 and a Gross Margin at +22.13. OPAL Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.76.

OPAL Fuels Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

OPAL Fuels Inc. [OPAL] Insider Position Details