why Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.68

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE: YMM] slipped around -0.17 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.89 at the close of the session, down -2.81%. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 4:00 AM that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 A.M. U.S. ET on May 22, 2023.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 unaudited financial results on Monday, May 22, 2023, before the open of the U.S. markets.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock is now -26.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YMM Stock saw the intraday high of $6.09 and lowest of $5.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.18, which means current price is +5.18% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.87M shares, YMM reached a trading volume of 2103730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $11.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on YMM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45.

How has YMM stock performed recently?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.84. With this latest performance, YMM shares dropped by -19.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.76 for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.81, while it was recorded at 5.98 for the last single week of trading, and 7.21 for the last 200 days.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.11 and a Gross Margin at +47.81. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.04.

Return on Total Capital for YMM is now -0.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.24. Additionally, YMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.11.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

Insider trade positions for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]