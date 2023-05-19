Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] is 22.44% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE: WPM] plunged by -$1.4 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $48.36 during the day while it closed the day at $47.85. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 8:01 PM that Wheaton Precious Metals Announces the Acquisition of a Gold Stream from Lumina Gold’s Cangrejos Project.

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. (“Wheaton” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. (“Wheaton International”) has entered into a definitive Precious Metal Purchase Agreement (the “Gold Stream”) with Lumina Gold Corp. (“Lumina”) (TSXV: LUM) in respect to its 100% owned Cangrejos gold-copper project located in El Oro Province, Ecuador (the “Project” or “Cangrejos”). Cangrejos is forecast to be a high-margin mine in the lowest half of the cost curve with a 26-year mine life1.

“The Cangrejos Project is an excellent addition to Wheaton’s existing portfolio of high-quality, low-cost assets as it should provide accretive, long-term growth as well as significant exploration potential,” said Randy Smallwood, Wheaton’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We welcome the opportunity to work with the team at Lumina who have done an outstanding job at working to de-risk the Project and advancing it towards construction. As with any transaction Wheaton enters into, responsible and sustainable mining practices are paramount, and Wheaton looks forward to supporting Lumina both financially as they construct Cangrejos and with their ongoing comprehensive community engagement efforts.”.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock has also loss -4.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WPM stock has inclined by 12.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.91% and gained 22.44% year-on date.

The market cap for WPM stock reached $21.80 billion, with 452.37 million shares outstanding and 450.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, WPM reached a trading volume of 1893055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPM shares is $57.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

WPM stock trade performance evaluation

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.72. With this latest performance, WPM shares dropped by -2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.36 for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.45, while it was recorded at 49.57 for the last single week of trading, and 39.97 for the last 200 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.85 and a Gross Margin at +52.94. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +62.83.

Return on Total Capital for WPM is now 7.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.03. Additionally, WPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 94.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. go to 5.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]: Insider Ownership positions