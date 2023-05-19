Wall Street Analyst Upgrade TransUnion [TRU]. What else is Wall St. saying

TransUnion [NYSE: TRU] price surged by 1.90 percent to reach at $1.32. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 8:12 AM that TransUnion Introduces TruIQ Analytics Studio to Help Businesses Make Better Decisions with Nimble, On-Demand Data and Analytics Experience.

Solution allows overburdened data and analytics teams to make quick and accurate decisions easily using AWS Machine Learning Services.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A sum of 2071615 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.60M shares. TransUnion shares reached a high of $71.40 and dropped to a low of $69.48 until finishing in the latest session at $70.83.

The one-year TRU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.74. The average equity rating for TRU stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TransUnion [TRU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRU shares is $79.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for TransUnion shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for TransUnion stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $72 to $91, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on TRU stock. On January 13, 2023, analysts increased their price target for TRU shares from 70 to 88.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransUnion is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

TRU Stock Performance Analysis:

TransUnion [TRU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.32. With this latest performance, TRU shares gained by 11.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.33 for TransUnion [TRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.23, while it was recorded at 68.89 for the last single week of trading, and 65.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TransUnion Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TransUnion [TRU] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.98 and a Gross Margin at +53.05. TransUnion’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.80.

Return on Total Capital for TRU is now 6.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TransUnion [TRU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.23. Additionally, TRU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TransUnion [TRU] managed to generate an average of $20,680 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.TransUnion’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

TRU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TransUnion go to 10.33%.

TransUnion [TRU] Insider Position Details