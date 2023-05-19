Wall Street Analyst Initiated Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] slipped around 0.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.21 at the close of the session, down -1.18%. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Northern Dynasty: U.S. Army Corps Remand Highlights Serious Flaws in the Permitting Decision.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company” or “NDM”) announces that the April 25, 2023 action by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (“USACE”) Pacific Ocean Division to remand the permit decision back to the USACE – Alaska District (“the District”) is a strong win for the Pebble Project.

“We have been saying that the record of decision (“ROD”) process was not fairly conducted since 2020 and are pleased to see that the Review Officer has raised similar concerns on many substantive issues,” said Ron Thiessen, President and CEO of Northern Dynasty. “The two major areas for the negative ROD decision, namely the deemed non-compliance of our comprehensive mitigation plan (“CMP”) and the Public Interest Review (“PIR”), were highlighted by the Review Officer as areas where the District did not carry out the proper process in arriving at its decision. This remand decision is a ‘strong win’ for the project because it brings these issues to light and directs the District to address them, potentially setting the stage for a much different outcome.”.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock is now -4.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NAK Stock saw the intraday high of $0.22 and lowest of $0.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.36, which means current price is +1.74% above from all time high which was touched on 04/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, NAK reached a trading volume of 1992740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gabelli & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has NAK stock performed recently?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.20. With this latest performance, NAK shares dropped by -8.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.36 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2300, while it was recorded at 0.2161 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2460 for the last 200 days.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.05.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Insider trade positions for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]