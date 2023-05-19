Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Verra Mobility Corporation [NASDAQ: VRRM] price surged by 0.45 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Verra Mobility Earns Great Place To Work Certification™ for Second Year in a Row.

Prestigious recognition based entirely on current employees’ experiences working at Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today that it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the second year in a row. This prestigious recognition is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at the company.

A sum of 2127129 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.28M shares. Verra Mobility Corporation shares reached a high of $17.90 and dropped to a low of $17.60 until finishing in the latest session at $17.75.

The one-year VRRM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.66. The average equity rating for VRRM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRRM shares is $20.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Verra Mobility Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Verra Mobility Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $15, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on VRRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verra Mobility Corporation is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRRM in the course of the last twelve months was 15.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

VRRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, VRRM shares gained by 6.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.48 for Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.91, while it was recorded at 17.47 for the last single week of trading, and 15.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Verra Mobility Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.87 and a Gross Margin at +74.93. Verra Mobility Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.47.

Return on Total Capital for VRRM is now 11.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 541.70. Additionally, VRRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 529.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] managed to generate an average of $58,901 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Verra Mobility Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

VRRM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verra Mobility Corporation go to 7.74%.

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] Insider Position Details