Wall Street Analyst Downgrade UDR Inc. [UDR]. What else is Wall St. saying

UDR Inc. [NYSE: UDR] plunged by -$0.31 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $40.63 during the day while it closed the day at $40.23. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:16 PM that UDR Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), announced today its first quarter 2023 results. Net Income, Funds from Operations (“FFO”), FFO as Adjusted (“FFOA”), and Adjusted FFO (“AFFO”) per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 are detailed below.

UDR Inc. stock has also loss -2.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UDR stock has declined by -10.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.16% and gained 3.87% year-on date.

The market cap for UDR stock reached $13.23 billion, with 328.79 million shares outstanding and 323.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, UDR reached a trading volume of 2109657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UDR Inc. [UDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDR shares is $47.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for UDR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2023, representing the official price target for UDR Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on UDR stock. On December 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UDR shares from 49 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UDR Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for UDR in the course of the last twelve months was 41.63.

UDR stock trade performance evaluation

UDR Inc. [UDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.71. With this latest performance, UDR shares dropped by -3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.62 for UDR Inc. [UDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.42, while it was recorded at 40.76 for the last single week of trading, and 41.64 for the last 200 days.

UDR Inc. [UDR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UDR Inc. [UDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.49 and a Gross Margin at +19.72. UDR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.73.

Return on Total Capital for UDR is now 2.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UDR Inc. [UDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.52. Additionally, UDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UDR Inc. [UDR] managed to generate an average of $65,554 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

UDR Inc. [UDR]: Insider Ownership positions