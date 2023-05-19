Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KNX] closed the trading session at $55.19 on 05/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $54.14, while the highest price level was $56.26. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) (the “Company” or “Knight-Swift”) announced today that its board of directors (“the Board”) has declared the Company’s quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of common stock. The Company’s quarterly dividends are pursuant to a cash dividend policy approved by the Board. The actual declaration of future cash dividends, and the establishment of record and payment dates is subject to final determination by the Board each quarter after its review of the Company’s financial performance.

The Company’s dividend is payable to stockholders of record on June 9, 2023 and is expected to be paid on June 27, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.30 percent and weekly performance of -3.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, KNX reached to a volume of 2208289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNX shares is $65.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $63 to $60, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on KNX stock. On October 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KNX shares from 64 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNX in the course of the last twelve months was 25.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

KNX stock trade performance evaluation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.40. With this latest performance, KNX shares dropped by -2.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.14 for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.78, while it was recorded at 55.94 for the last single week of trading, and 54.18 for the last 200 days.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.46 and a Gross Margin at +18.52. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.38.

Return on Total Capital for KNX is now 11.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.05. Additionally, KNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] managed to generate an average of $27,064 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. go to 6.50%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]: Insider Ownership positions