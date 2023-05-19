Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Extreme Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: EXTR] jumped around 0.66 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $18.42 at the close of the session, up 3.72%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 3:00 AM that Living Tomorrow and Extreme Join Forces to Invent the Future by Inspiring Innovation and Reimagining the Power of Networking.

Living Tomorrow Innovation Campus in Brussels will introduce emerging technologies in smart cities, healthcare, mobility and hospitality, connected by Extreme.

EXTREME CONNECT CONFERENCE – Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced that Living Tomorrow Innovation Campus, an experimental lab located just outside of Brussels, Belgium, has selected Extreme as its network connectivity partner to build, test and validate cutting-edge, technology-driven experiences and products. In collaboration with a wide network of customers, partners and government agencies, Extreme will work with Living Tomorrow to promote and design innovative products that are likely to become widely adopted by the year 2030. The Living Tomorrow Innovation campus will become the largest technological showcase to date, with a 10,000-square-meter demo center.

Extreme Networks Inc. stock is now 0.60% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXTR Stock saw the intraday high of $18.595 and lowest of $17.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.03, which means current price is +25.90% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, EXTR reached a trading volume of 2034688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXTR shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Extreme Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Extreme Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on EXTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Extreme Networks Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXTR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has EXTR stock performed recently?

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.83. With this latest performance, EXTR shares gained by 14.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.38 for Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.58, while it was recorded at 17.29 for the last single week of trading, and 16.98 for the last 200 days.

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.57 and a Gross Margin at +55.67. Extreme Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.98.

Return on Total Capital for EXTR is now 16.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 61.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 388.66. Additionally, EXTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 336.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] managed to generate an average of $16,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Extreme Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Extreme Networks Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]