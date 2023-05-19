Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATRA] loss -0.97% or -0.02 points to close at $2.04 with a heavy trading volume of 1986859 shares. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Atara Biotherapeutics Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Operational Progress.

First Patients Treated in Europe with EBVALLOTM Following Transfer of EC Marketing Authorization to Pierre Fabre; Discussions with FDA Progressing.

ATA188 Phase 2 EMBOLD Study Primary Data Readout On-Track for October 2023.

It opened the trading session at $2.05, the shares rose to $2.135 and dropped to $1.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATRA points out that the company has recorded -59.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, ATRA reached to a volume of 1986859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATRA shares is $16.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $16 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on ATRA stock. On May 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ATRA shares from 15 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

Trading performance analysis for ATRA stock

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.30. With this latest performance, ATRA shares dropped by -31.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.77 for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.76, while it was recorded at 2.10 for the last single week of trading, and 3.84 for the last 200 days.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]