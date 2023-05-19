Viracta Therapeutics Inc. [VIRX] Is Currently 12.87 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VIRX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.87% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 67.83%. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Viracta Therapeutics to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors section of the Viracta website under “Events and Webcasts” and archived for 90 days.

Over the last 12 months, VIRX stock dropped by -8.10%. The one-year Viracta Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.13. The average equity rating for VIRX stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $73.53 million, with 38.46 million shares outstanding and 33.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 109.71K shares, VIRX stock reached a trading volume of 1801995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Viracta Therapeutics Inc. [VIRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIRX shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Viracta Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Viracta Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on VIRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11.

VIRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. [VIRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 67.83. With this latest performance, VIRX shares gained by 46.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.02 for Viracta Therapeutics Inc. [VIRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4083, while it was recorded at 1.4710 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6209 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Viracta Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for VIRX is now -54.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viracta Therapeutics Inc. [VIRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.17. Additionally, VIRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viracta Therapeutics Inc. [VIRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,537,406 per employee.Viracta Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. [VIRX] Insider Position Details