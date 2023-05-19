Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] moved up 2.74: Why It’s Important

Vimeo Inc. [NASDAQ: VMEO] gained 2.74% or 0.1 points to close at $3.75 with a heavy trading volume of 2067532 shares. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Vimeo Reports Q1 2023 Financial Results.

Vimeo Enterprise Bookings growth accelerated to 62% year-over-yearNet loss narrowed to $0.7 millionDelivered positive Adjusted EBITDA for third consecutive quarter.

It opened the trading session at $3.60, the shares rose to $3.76 and dropped to $3.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VMEO points out that the company has recorded -18.83% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, VMEO reached to a volume of 2067532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMEO shares is $6.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Vimeo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $30 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Vimeo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $30, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on VMEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vimeo Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

Trading performance analysis for VMEO stock

Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.34. With this latest performance, VMEO shares gained by 9.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.30 for Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.52, while it was recorded at 3.63 for the last single week of trading, and 4.24 for the last 200 days.

Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.44 and a Gross Margin at +74.39. Vimeo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.38.

Return on Total Capital for VMEO is now -21.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.46. Additionally, VMEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] managed to generate an average of -$64,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Vimeo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]