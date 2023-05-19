Veradigm Inc. [MDRX] is -32.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Veradigm Inc. [NASDAQ: MDRX] loss -0.42% or -0.05 points to close at $11.91 with a heavy trading volume of 2156898 shares. The company report on March 23, 2023 at 8:01 AM that Veradigm Network Solution Practice Fusion EHR Receives Top Ranking.

Veradigm® (NASDAQ: MDRX), a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions, announced today that Black Book, a healthcare-centric market research and public opinion research and consulting company, has ranked Practice Fusion first for Allergy and Immunology and second for Rheumatology within its 2023 Ambulatory EHR by Physician Specialty category.

Practice Fusion, a Veradigm Network solution, is a cloud-based electronic health record (EHR) system designed specifically for independent practices, aiming to cater to the needs of medical professionals, service providers, and patients. It supports over 31,000 clinicians and helps drive better care for 5 million patients a month. Practice Fusion’s comprehensive system ensures secure and reliable access to all patient and practice information. The EHR is designed to streamline administrative tasks and provide clinicians with the tools they need to provide the best possible patient care. Practice Fusion’s wide range of features, including clinical charting, lab and imaging integrations, and e-prescribing, helps practice staff save time and increase efficiency.

It opened the trading session at $11.95, the shares rose to $12.005 and dropped to $11.815, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MDRX points out that the company has recorded -34.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, MDRX reached to a volume of 2156898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Veradigm Inc. [MDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDRX shares is $18.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Veradigm Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $17 to $18.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Veradigm Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on MDRX stock. On November 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MDRX shares from 22 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veradigm Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDRX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

Trading performance analysis for MDRX stock

Veradigm Inc. [MDRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, MDRX shares dropped by -4.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.18 for Veradigm Inc. [MDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.66, while it was recorded at 11.89 for the last single week of trading, and 15.86 for the last 200 days.

Veradigm Inc. [MDRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veradigm Inc. [MDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.79 and a Gross Margin at +38.28. Veradigm Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.91.

Return on Total Capital for MDRX is now 4.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veradigm Inc. [MDRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.86. Additionally, MDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veradigm Inc. [MDRX] managed to generate an average of $16,747 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Veradigm Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Veradigm Inc. [MDRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Veradigm Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Veradigm Inc. [MDRX]