Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] stock Reiterated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $220

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] slipped around -0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $198.81 at the close of the session, down -0.02%. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 5:47 PM that Union Pacific Elevates Chief Information Officer Rahul Jalali to Executive Vice President.

Understanding the pivotal role technology and innovation play in the railroad industry and its future growth, Union Pacific Railroad today announced Chief Information Officer Rahul Jalali has been named executive vice president, effective June 1.

Jalali has played a pivotal role in the company’s modernization efforts and will continue leading the development, implementation and operation of Union Pacific’s information and telecommunications technologies, delivering high-tech solutions for the railroad and its customers. He most recently served as senior vice president and chief information officer, having joined Union Pacific in 2020.

Union Pacific Corporation stock is now -3.99% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UNP Stock saw the intraday high of $199.23 and lowest of $195.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 242.35, which means current price is +8.23% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, UNP reached a trading volume of 1945763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $218.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $210 to $212. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $222 to $218, while TD Cowen kept a Outperform rating on UNP stock. On April 21, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for UNP shares from 203 to 202.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 3.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 54.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has UNP stock performed recently?

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, UNP shares dropped by -1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.71 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 196.55, while it was recorded at 198.63 for the last single week of trading, and 207.36 for the last 200 days.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.68 and a Gross Margin at +44.86. Union Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.13.

Return on Total Capital for UNP is now 21.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 287.40. Additionally, UNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 270.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] managed to generate an average of $227,822 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 9.01%.

Insider trade positions for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]