The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] Revenue clocked in at $15.87 billion, down -19.45% YTD: What’s Next?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE: EL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.41% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.96%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 7:09 PM that The Estée Lauder Companies to Issue $2.0 Billion of Senior Notes.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) today announced the offering and pricing of $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.375% Senior Notes due 2028, $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.650% Senior Notes due 2033 and $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.150% Senior Notes due 2053.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The offering was made pursuant to an effective registration statement filed by The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 20, 2021. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about May 12, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, EL stock dropped by -17.61%. The one-year The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.24. The average equity rating for EL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $72.38 billion, with 357.90 million shares outstanding and 230.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, EL stock reached a trading volume of 1916861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EL shares is $244.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2023, representing the official price target for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $294, while Societe Generale analysts kept a Buy rating on EL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is set at 6.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for EL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for EL in the course of the last twelve months was 479.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

EL Stock Performance Analysis:

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.96. With this latest performance, EL shares dropped by -22.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.94 for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 234.02, while it was recorded at 198.44 for the last single week of trading, and 240.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.21 and a Gross Margin at +75.74. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.47.

Return on Total Capital for EL is now 24.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.76. Additionally, EL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] managed to generate an average of $37,937 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

EL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. go to 2.76%.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] Insider Position Details