The Chemours Company [CC] fell -2.06% so far this year. What now?

The Chemours Company [NYSE: CC] surged by $1.36 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $30.20 during the day while it closed the day at $29.99. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 7:45 AM that Chemours Thermal & Specialized Solutions President Resigns; Chemours Begins Talent Search for Backfill & Appoints Interim Leader.

Business strategies remain unchanged as Company begins search for new business leader.

The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, today announced the resignation of Alisha Bellezza, President, Thermal & Specialized Solutions (TSS), effective May 31. Chemours will run a comprehensive search for Bellezza’s replacement.

The Chemours Company stock has also gained 6.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CC stock has declined by -13.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.32% and lost -2.06% year-on date.

The market cap for CC stock reached $4.45 billion, with 149.00 million shares outstanding and 146.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, CC reached a trading volume of 2028387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Chemours Company [CC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CC shares is $38.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Chemours Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $37 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for The Chemours Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $33, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on CC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Chemours Company is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CC in the course of the last twelve months was 23.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CC stock trade performance evaluation

The Chemours Company [CC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.46. With this latest performance, CC shares gained by 2.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.22 for The Chemours Company [CC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.28, while it was recorded at 28.75 for the last single week of trading, and 31.41 for the last 200 days.

The Chemours Company [CC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Chemours Company [CC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.88 and a Gross Margin at +24.07. The Chemours Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.51.

Return on Total Capital for CC is now 16.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Chemours Company [CC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 348.87. Additionally, CC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 342.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Chemours Company [CC] managed to generate an average of $87,576 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.The Chemours Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Chemours Company [CC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Chemours Company go to 10.57%.

The Chemours Company [CC]: Insider Ownership positions