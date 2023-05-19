Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] is 28.32% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Synopsys Inc. [NASDAQ: SNPS] traded at a high on 05/18/23, posting a 8.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $409.71. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Synopsys and ReversingLabs Sign Agreement to Enhance Software Supply Chain Risk Management.

Agreement Provides Comprehensive Software Supply Chain Risk Management Solution for Both Open-Source and Commercial Third-Party Software.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced an agreement between its Software Integrity Group and ReversingLabs that provides software development and security teams with a comprehensive software supply chain risk management solution. Synopsys Software Integrity Group’s market-leading open-source scanning capabilities of Black Duck® and ReversingLabs’ Software Supply Chain Security (SSCS) Platform address complete software bill of materials (SBOM) requirements and software supply chain threats as part of their software development and continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) processes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2005382 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Synopsys Inc. stands at 2.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.00%.

The market cap for SNPS stock reached $62.25 billion, with 152.40 million shares outstanding and 151.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 751.45K shares, SNPS reached a trading volume of 2005382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNPS shares is $427.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Synopsys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Edward Jones raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Synopsys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $420, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on SNPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synopsys Inc. is set at 8.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNPS in the course of the last twelve months was 39.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has SNPS stock performed recently?

Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.35. With this latest performance, SNPS shares gained by 8.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.55 for Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 374.20, while it was recorded at 380.81 for the last single week of trading, and 343.49 for the last 200 days.

Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Synopsys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synopsys Inc. go to 16.97%.

Insider trade positions for Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]