Sony Group Corporation [SONY] Is Currently 3.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sony Group Corporation [NYSE: SONY] gained 3.75% or 3.57 points to close at $98.89 with a heavy trading volume of 1809085 shares. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 10:55 AM that SONY MUSIC MASTERWORKS ACQUIRES A MAJORITY STAKE IN SPAIN-BASED LIVE EVENT PRODUCER AND PROMOTER, PROACTIV ENTERTAINMENT.

Sony Music Masterworks, a division of Sony Music Entertainment (“SME”), today announced a majority investment in Barcelona-based Proactiv Entertainment, a leading producer of live music and experiential events around the world.

The company — which has sold 2 million tickets over the last 5 years — works with top talent and brands to stage concerts and festivals, touring and immersive experiences based on established intellectual property, and live productions of family shows, theatre, musicals, and other entertainment.

It opened the trading session at $99.07, the shares rose to $99.15 and dropped to $98.3499, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SONY points out that the company has recorded 19.61% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -60.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 796.13K shares, SONY reached to a volume of 1809085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sony Group Corporation [SONY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SONY shares is $121.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SONY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Sony Group Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Sony Group Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sony Group Corporation is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.46.

Trading performance analysis for SONY stock

Sony Group Corporation [SONY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.09. With this latest performance, SONY shares gained by 8.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.32 for Sony Group Corporation [SONY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.39, while it was recorded at 95.47 for the last single week of trading, and 81.99 for the last 200 days.

Sony Group Corporation [SONY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sony Group Corporation [SONY] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.15 and a Gross Margin at +27.22. Sony Group Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.00.

Sony Group Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Sony Group Corporation [SONY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sony Group Corporation go to 5.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sony Group Corporation [SONY]