Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] moved down -1.52: Why It’s Important

Solid Power Inc. [NASDAQ: SLDP] slipped around -0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.94 at the close of the session, down -1.52%. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Solid Power, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Financial results and business update call scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET today.

Solid Power Inc. stock is now -23.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLDP Stock saw the intraday high of $2.00 and lowest of $1.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.40, which means current price is +6.01% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, SLDP reached a trading volume of 1779497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLDP shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Solid Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Solid Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on SLDP stock. On November 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SLDP shares from 13 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solid Power Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

How has SLDP stock performed recently?

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.28. With this latest performance, SLDP shares dropped by -17.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.89 for Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5120, while it was recorded at 1.9380 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0248 for the last 200 days.

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -501.48 and a Gross Margin at +18.64. Solid Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81.05.

Return on Total Capital for SLDP is now -10.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.81. Additionally, SLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] managed to generate an average of -$40,487 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Solid Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.80 and a Current Ratio set at 20.80.

Insider trade positions for Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]