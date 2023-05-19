Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] fell -8.83% so far this year. What now?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [NYSE: SQM] gained 0.19% or 0.14 points to close at $72.79 with a heavy trading volume of 2162871 shares. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 12:26 AM that SQM REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023.

Highlights.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $71.78, the shares rose to $73.8899 and dropped to $70.7901, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SQM points out that the company has recorded -28.99% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, SQM reached to a volume of 2162871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQM shares is $102.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $90 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $112 to $92, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on SQM stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SQM shares from 58 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQM in the course of the last twelve months was 21.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for SQM stock

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.09. With this latest performance, SQM shares dropped by -9.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.99 for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.47, while it was recorded at 72.80 for the last single week of trading, and 88.95 for the last 200 days.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.35 and a Gross Margin at +53.88. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.47.

Return on Total Capital for SQM is now 83.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 60.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 99.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 44.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.84. Additionally, SQM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] managed to generate an average of $487,709,959 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. go to -12.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]