SFL Corporation Ltd. [SFL] fell -4.01% so far this year. What now?

SFL Corporation Ltd. [NYSE: SFL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.51% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.34%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 6:28 AM that SFL – First Quarter 2023 Results.

Preliminary Q1 2023 results and quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share.

Hamilton, Bermuda, May 15, 2023. SFL Corporation Ltd. (“SFL” or the “Company”) today announced its preliminary financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, SFL stock dropped by -20.98%. The one-year SFL Corporation Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.81. The average equity rating for SFL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.25 billion, with 126.80 million shares outstanding and 104.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 897.94K shares, SFL stock reached a trading volume of 1822275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SFL Corporation Ltd. [SFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFL shares is $12.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DNB Markets have made an estimate for SFL Corporation Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2021, representing the official price target for SFL Corporation Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.70, while DNB Markets analysts kept a Hold rating on SFL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SFL Corporation Ltd. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

SFL Stock Performance Analysis:

SFL Corporation Ltd. [SFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, SFL shares dropped by -7.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.05 for SFL Corporation Ltd. [SFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.18, while it was recorded at 8.64 for the last single week of trading, and 9.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SFL Corporation Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SFL Corporation Ltd. [SFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.20 and a Gross Margin at +41.38. SFL Corporation Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.25.

Return on Total Capital for SFL is now 7.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SFL Corporation Ltd. [SFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 245.05. Additionally, SFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SFL Corporation Ltd. [SFL] managed to generate an average of $10,672,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.SFL Corporation Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

SFL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFL Corporation Ltd. go to -7.70%.

SFL Corporation Ltd. [SFL] Insider Position Details