Semtech Corporation [SMTC] moved up 4.27: Why It’s Important

Semtech Corporation [NASDAQ: SMTC] gained 4.27% on the last trading session, reaching $21.47 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Semtech’s LoRa® Chip-to-Cloud Platform Enables Sustainable Farming in Malaysia.

Semtech’s LoRa devices and gateways utilizing LoRaWAN® help to improve farming practices, lower operational costs and increase crop yields.

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and Cloud connectivity service provider, announces that Sustainable Hrvest Sdn Bhd (SH) has deployed LoRa-enabled sensors and LoRaWAN-based gateways across its Durian fruit farms in greater Malaysia. While one of the country’s most popular fruits, Durian trees are challenging to grow and harvest. These plants are sensitive to weather and moisture conditions and need 24X7 maintenance for high yield. LoRa-enabled sensors now give Malaysian farmers real-time data on the health of their farms every step of the growth cycle from pre-harvest, harvest, until post-harvest. This real-time visibility has made farmers’ lives easier, while also helping improve their bottom line.

Semtech Corporation represents 63.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.39 billion with the latest information. SMTC stock price has been found in the range of $20.585 to $21.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, SMTC reached a trading volume of 2276521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Semtech Corporation [SMTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMTC shares is $40.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Semtech Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $34 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Semtech Corporation stock. On September 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SMTC shares from 65 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Semtech Corporation is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMTC in the course of the last twelve months was 14.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for SMTC stock

Semtech Corporation [SMTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.75. With this latest performance, SMTC shares dropped by -2.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.90 for Semtech Corporation [SMTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.70, while it was recorded at 19.79 for the last single week of trading, and 30.86 for the last 200 days.

Semtech Corporation [SMTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Semtech Corporation [SMTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.02 and a Gross Margin at +63.31. Semtech Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.32.

Semtech Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Semtech Corporation [SMTC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Semtech Corporation go to 11.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Semtech Corporation [SMTC]