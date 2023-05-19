Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] Stock trading around $5.22 per share: What’s Next?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE: SAND] traded at a low on 05/18/23, posting a -2.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.22. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:32 PM that Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Record 2023 First Quarter Results.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm Gold Royalties”, “Sandstorm” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) has released its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 (all figures in U.S. dollars).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2173562 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stands at 2.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.06%.

The market cap for SAND stock reached $1.56 billion, with 298.74 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, SAND reached a trading volume of 2173562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAND shares is $8.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAND stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $9 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9.50 to $9, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on SAND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10.

How has SAND stock performed recently?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.22. With this latest performance, SAND shares dropped by -10.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.20 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.76, while it was recorded at 5.50 for the last single week of trading, and 5.52 for the last 200 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.09 and a Gross Margin at +43.79. Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +52.69.

Return on Total Capital for SAND is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.31. Additionally, SAND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Insider trade positions for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]