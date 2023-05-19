Robert W. Baird lifts L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

L3Harris Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LHX] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $186.08 during the day while it closed the day at $185.84. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM that L3Harris Receives US Marine Corps Orders for Multi-Channel Radios.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) announced orders totaling $160 million from the Marine Corps for multi-channel handheld and vehicular radio systems, bringing total program orders to $336 million.

The two new orders from the Marine Corps are under a 10-year, competitively awarded $750 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract for L3Harris Falcon IV® manpack and handheld radios. The technology in these radios enables greater interoperability among U.S. and allied forces.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -0.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LHX stock has declined by -12.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.00% and lost -10.74% year-on date.

The market cap for LHX stock reached $35.23 billion, with 190.20 million shares outstanding and 188.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, LHX reached a trading volume of 1894897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX]:

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for L3Harris Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $263 to $278. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for L3Harris Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $250, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on LHX stock. On November 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LHX shares from 285 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for L3Harris Technologies Inc. is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for LHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for LHX in the course of the last twelve months was 26.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

LHX stock trade performance evaluation

L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, LHX shares dropped by -8.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.27 for L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 195.47, while it was recorded at 185.85 for the last single week of trading, and 214.89 for the last 200 days.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.56 and a Gross Margin at +28.88. L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.22.

Return on Total Capital for LHX is now 7.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.69. Additionally, LHX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] managed to generate an average of $23,087 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LHX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for L3Harris Technologies Inc. go to 1.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX]: Insider Ownership positions