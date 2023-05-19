Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA] Revenue clocked in at $1.85 billion, down -4.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [NYSE: RBA] traded at a high on 05/18/23, posting a 4.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $54.25. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Ritchie Bros. reports first quarter 2023 results.

Reports strong financial results and progress on integration.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA), the “Company”, “Ritchie Bros.”, “we”, “us”, or “our”) reported the following results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2181259 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated stands at 3.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.43%.

The market cap for RBA stock reached $10.10 billion, with 120.49 million shares outstanding and 110.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, RBA reached a trading volume of 2181259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBA shares is $66.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price from $59 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Northcoast analysts kept a Buy rating on RBA stock. On November 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for RBA shares from 74 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05.

How has RBA stock performed recently?

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.51. With this latest performance, RBA shares dropped by -7.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.45 for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.95, while it was recorded at 52.96 for the last single week of trading, and 60.28 for the last 200 days.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.46 and a Gross Margin at +49.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.44.

Return on Total Capital for RBA is now 12.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.20. Additionally, RBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA] managed to generate an average of $99,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA]