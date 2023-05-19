RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] – find out why.

GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE: EAF] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.58 during the day while it closed the day at $4.57. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM that GrafTech to Exhibit at the AISTech 2023 Conference and Exposition.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) (the “Company” or “GrafTech”) today announced its participation in the AISTech 2023 Iron and Steel Technology Conference and Exposition, taking place May 8 – 11, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. GrafTech will showcase its highly engineered graphite electrode products, services and solutions in booth 2043.

GrafTech International Ltd. stock has also gained 9.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EAF stock has declined by -16.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.77% and lost -3.99% year-on date.

The market cap for EAF stock reached $1.17 billion, with 256.98 million shares outstanding and 256.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, EAF reached a trading volume of 2067956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAF shares is $5.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAF stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for GrafTech International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $13 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2022, representing the official price target for GrafTech International Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $18, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on EAF stock. On May 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EAF shares from 12 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrafTech International Ltd. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAF in the course of the last twelve months was 9.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

EAF stock trade performance evaluation

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.86. With this latest performance, EAF shares dropped by -8.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.76 for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.64, while it was recorded at 4.37 for the last single week of trading, and 5.21 for the last 200 days.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.28 and a Gross Margin at +42.57. GrafTech International Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.89.

Return on Total Capital for EAF is now 39.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 212.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 274.73. Additionally, EAF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 273.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] managed to generate an average of $284,307 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.GrafTech International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrafTech International Ltd. go to -5.87%.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]: Insider Ownership positions