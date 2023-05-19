RBC Capital Mkts lifts UBS Group AG [UBS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] traded at a high on 05/18/23, posting a 0.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.68. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Financial Advisors Paul Cuneo & Timothy Denihan join UBS in the Garden City, NY.

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Paul L. Cuneo has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Financial Advisor in Garden City, New York. Paul joins with his team, Cuneo, Denihan & Associates which also includes Financial Advisor Tim Denihan and Client Service Associates Melissa Poyer and Patrick Lively.

Paul, Tim, Melissa and Patrick join the UBS Long Island & Soundview Wealth Management market, managed by Mara Glassel, and will be located in the firm’s Garden City office, reporting to Market Director Amanda Librizzi.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2101236 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UBS Group AG stands at 1.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.83%.

The market cap for UBS stock reached $69.41 billion, with 3.07 billion shares outstanding and 3.04 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, UBS reached a trading volume of 2101236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UBS Group AG [UBS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $24.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2023, representing the official price target for UBS Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 164.46.

How has UBS stock performed recently?

UBS Group AG [UBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.55. With this latest performance, UBS shares dropped by -5.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.50 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.06, while it was recorded at 19.37 for the last single week of trading, and 18.53 for the last 200 days.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UBS Group AG [UBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.90. UBS Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.19.

Return on Total Capital for UBS is now 3.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UBS Group AG [UBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 367.60. Additionally, UBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 308.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UBS Group AG [UBS] managed to generate an average of $100,365 per employee.

Earnings analysis for UBS Group AG [UBS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 10.12%.

