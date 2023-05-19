Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] is -17.16% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE: PRU] price surged by 1.62 percent to reach at $1.31. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Food System Stress Is Feeding Innovation and Investor Opportunities: PGIM Research.

Vulnerabilities in our global food system have surfaced recently as the invasion of Ukraine, COVID-19 pandemic and climate change have disrupted the food supply — having a profound impact on food prices, monetary and fiscal policy, even political stability. However, these disturbances have also tilled the soil for much-needed innovation, and investors can play a major role in transforming the industry for the future, according to new research from PGIM, the $1.2 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005220/en/.

A sum of 2337545 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.71M shares. Prudential Financial Inc. shares reached a high of $82.47 and dropped to a low of $80.09 until finishing in the latest session at $82.39.

The one-year PRU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.96. The average equity rating for PRU stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRU shares is $91.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRU stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Prudential Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $98 to $96. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Prudential Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $101, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on PRU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prudential Financial Inc. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 46.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRU in the course of the last twelve months was 7.12.

PRU Stock Performance Analysis:

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, PRU shares dropped by -6.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.23 for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.78, while it was recorded at 79.97 for the last single week of trading, and 95.51 for the last 200 days.

PRU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prudential Financial Inc. go to 2.87%.

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] Insider Position Details