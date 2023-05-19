Piper Sandler lifts Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Zoetis Inc. [NYSE: ZTS] gained 0.44% or 0.78 points to close at $179.72 with a heavy trading volume of 1836055 shares. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2023 Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has declared a dividend of $0.375 per share for the third quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on Friday, September 1, 2023, to all holders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on Friday, July 21, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $178.92, the shares rose to $180.17 and dropped to $175.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZTS points out that the company has recorded 19.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -44.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, ZTS reached to a volume of 1836055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTS shares is $215.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Zoetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Zoetis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $264, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on ZTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoetis Inc. is set at 3.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTS in the course of the last twelve months was 101.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for ZTS stock

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.92. With this latest performance, ZTS shares gained by 2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.94 for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 172.41, while it was recorded at 181.52 for the last single week of trading, and 160.61 for the last 200 days.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.24 and a Gross Margin at +67.77. Zoetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.16.

Return on Total Capital for ZTS is now 24.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.63. Additionally, ZTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] managed to generate an average of $153,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Zoetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoetis Inc. go to 11.38%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]