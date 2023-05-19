Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] stock Upgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $5

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PIRS] gained 6.68% on the last trading session, reaching $0.86 price per share at the time. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Updates.

COMPANY TO HOST AN INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL TODAY, WEDNESDAY, MAY 10, 2023, AT 8:00 AM EDT.

Enrollment for elarekibep (PRS-060/AZD1402) Phase 2a study for asthma continues to progress with topline clinical data anticipated by mid-2024; successful safety review completed for 10 mg dose cohort.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 73.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $70.79 million with the latest information. PIRS stock price has been found in the range of $0.8261 to $0.9625.

If compared to the average trading volume of 593.32K shares, PIRS reached a trading volume of 2197705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIRS shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2019, representing the official price target for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on PIRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

Trading performance analysis for PIRS stock

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.72. With this latest performance, PIRS shares gained by 3.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.36 for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9723, while it was recorded at 0.8375 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2079 for the last 200 days.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -167.84 and a Gross Margin at +89.27. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -128.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.72.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]