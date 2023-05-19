Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] gain 7.90% so far this year. What now?

Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE: OTIS] price surged by 0.90 percent to reach at $0.75. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 2:56 AM that Climate Change Brings Students Together to Focus on Mobility Solutions for the Future.

Winning schools earn grants as part of Made to Move CommunitiesTM Global Student Challenge sponsored by Otis Worldwide.

Student teams from Hong Kong Baptist University Affiliated School Wong Kam Fai Secondary and Primary School award Honorable Mentions.

A sum of 2172270 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.76M shares. Otis Worldwide Corporation shares reached a high of $84.635 and dropped to a low of $82.90 until finishing in the latest session at $84.50.

The one-year OTIS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.88. The average equity rating for OTIS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTIS shares is $87.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Otis Worldwide Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Otis Worldwide Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on OTIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otis Worldwide Corporation is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for OTIS in the course of the last twelve months was 47.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

OTIS Stock Performance Analysis:

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.05. With this latest performance, OTIS shares gained by 2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.17 for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.79, while it was recorded at 84.02 for the last single week of trading, and 78.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Otis Worldwide Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.16 and a Gross Margin at +28.78. Otis Worldwide Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.16.

Return on Total Capital for OTIS is now 56.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.54. Additionally, OTIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 308.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] managed to generate an average of $18,159 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.Otis Worldwide Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

OTIS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Otis Worldwide Corporation go to 8.80%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] Insider Position Details