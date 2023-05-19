Oppenheimer lifts Elastic N.V. [ESTC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Elastic N.V. [NYSE: ESTC] gained 3.07% on the last trading session, reaching $65.57 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Elastic to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Earnings Results on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 ended April 30, 2023 after the U.S. market close on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET that day to review its financial results and business outlook.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Elastic investor relations website at ir.elastic.co. A replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

Elastic N.V. represents 96.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.38 billion with the latest information. ESTC stock price has been found in the range of $63.955 to $66.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 945.56K shares, ESTC reached a trading volume of 2253046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Elastic N.V. [ESTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESTC shares is $70.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Elastic N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Elastic N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on ESTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elastic N.V. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESTC in the course of the last twelve months was 2453.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Elastic N.V. [ESTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.27. With this latest performance, ESTC shares gained by 3.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.05 for Elastic N.V. [ESTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.38, while it was recorded at 61.92 for the last single week of trading, and 63.25 for the last 200 days.

Elastic N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elastic N.V. go to 23.10%.

